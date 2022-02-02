Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $323.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.29. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters has a 1 year low of $258.91 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

