Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $384,205.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00050698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.42 or 0.07320612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00059117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,939.37 or 0.99843706 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00054944 BTC.

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

