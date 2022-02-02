WCF Bancorp, Inc. (WCFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Shares of WCF Bancorp stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. WCF Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

