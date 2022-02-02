WCF Bancorp, Inc. (WCFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.
Shares of WCF Bancorp stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. WCF Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $9.50.
WCF Bancorp Company Profile
