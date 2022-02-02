Wedbush Comments on Visa Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on V. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

V stock opened at $232.36 on Monday. Visa has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,060. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,412,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 368,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $79,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

