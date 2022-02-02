Wedbush Weighs in on Mastercard Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $9.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

NYSE MA opened at $392.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.