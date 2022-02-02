Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA):

2/1/2022 – Ginkgo Bioworks had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Ginkgo Bioworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

1/28/2022 – Ginkgo Bioworks is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Ginkgo Bioworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

1/14/2022 – Ginkgo Bioworks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Ginkgo Bioworks is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Ginkgo Bioworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.48. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.