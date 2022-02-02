Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 8X8 (EGHT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 8X8 (NYSE: EGHT) in the last few weeks:

2/1/2022 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

1/28/2022 – 8X8 is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $15.00.

1/26/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

1/11/2022 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

1/5/2022 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

12/13/2021 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Get 8x8 Inc alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $33,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 31.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 265.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 12.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 8x8 Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8x8 Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.