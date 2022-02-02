Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $119.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.35.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

