Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 404.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 117.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE SEE opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.69.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.