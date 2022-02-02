Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $238,000 in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.10% of Sports Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 3.1% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,587,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKIC opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

In related news, major shareholder Akicv Llc purchased 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000,000.00.

About Sports Ventures Acquisition

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

