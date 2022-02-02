Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.39% of Build Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Build Acquisition by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

BGSX opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. Build Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

