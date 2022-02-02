Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.35.

NYSE:WFC opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $228.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

