Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst B. King forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $99.55 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $70.69 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.