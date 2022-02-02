Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Short Interest Up 38.3% in January

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,500 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the December 31st total of 712,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 164,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $128.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 864.63, a quick ratio of 864.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.14%.

In other news, CIO Greg E. Handler purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 85,741 shares of company stock worth $186,560. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 105,876 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 159,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 97,470 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

