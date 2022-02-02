Wings Market Cap Tops $1.27 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Wings coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wings Profile

WINGS is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

