Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 56,719 Shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) by 617.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,719 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Moringa Acquisition worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

MACA stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

