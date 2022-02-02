Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.15% of Noble Rock Acquisition worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRAC. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,934,000.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

NRAC opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.