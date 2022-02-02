Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,694 Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRPC. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,010,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRPC stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

