Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 91,722 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,380,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,733,000 after purchasing an additional 54,539 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NNN stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $50.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

