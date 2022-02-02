Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 44,558,046 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,558,046 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Nevro by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 214,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,017,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth $43,419,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Nevro by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 279,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $183.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.12.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVRO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

In other Nevro news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

