Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $784,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $67,585,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $54,612,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $24,271,629,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $212.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.30 and its 200-day moving average is $201.45. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

