Wolverine Trading LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 12.13% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

MARB opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $20.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61.

