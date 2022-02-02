Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Get Woodward alerts:

WWD opened at $109.46 on Monday. Woodward has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 8.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after buying an additional 49,473 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.