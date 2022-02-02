Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $295.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $330.00.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised shares of Workday from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $252.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.86. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,808.53, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,504,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Workday by 10,667.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Workday by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,785,000 after acquiring an additional 468,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Workday by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

