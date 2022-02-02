Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives $62.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRDLY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Worldline from €78.00 ($87.64) to €64.00 ($71.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($73.03) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

WRDLY stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

