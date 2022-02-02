Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $37,438.51 or 0.99923694 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and approximately $149.85 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00073482 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00020925 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00028200 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.93 or 0.00496255 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 267,760 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars.

