WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSPOF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $87.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.42.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

