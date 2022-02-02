Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 86,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $91.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.