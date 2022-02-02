Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WH. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Shares of WH traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,833. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.39. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $91.41.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

