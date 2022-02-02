XMON (XMON) Trading Down 24.9% This Week

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. XMON has a total market cap of $52.42 million and $5.59 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XMON has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $35,068.11 or 0.93089499 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.87 or 0.07103187 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00057253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,600.76 or 0.99812505 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00055700 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.