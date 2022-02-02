Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get Yatsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE YSG opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $755.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -1.39. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $208.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. Analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatsen (YSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.