Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Up 15.4%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shot up 15.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.70. 1,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 225,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Youdao by 367.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 201,849 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 240.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 141,499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 67.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 63.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 65,723 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 96.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after buying an additional 799,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

