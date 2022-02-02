yTSLA Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $25,189.00 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $8.02 or 0.00021280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. yTSLA Finance has a market capitalization of $532,470.57 and approximately $25,189.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.87 or 0.07103187 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00057253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,600.76 or 0.99812505 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00055700 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

