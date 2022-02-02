Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to Announce $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.05. FTI Consulting posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,914,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 107,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $144.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $105.07 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

