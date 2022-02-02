Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to Announce $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.05. FTI Consulting posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.
Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
FTI Consulting stock opened at $144.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $105.07 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.42.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
