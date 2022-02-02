Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.06 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

MAX opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.16. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $70.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,612,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after buying an additional 457,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 803,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,078,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

