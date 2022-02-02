Zacks: Analysts Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $9.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $11.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $408.73. 340,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,521. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.