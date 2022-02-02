Zacks: Analysts Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). 3D Systems posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 58,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,659. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. 3D Systems has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $56.50.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,189 shares of company stock valued at $636,769. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $540,045,000 after acquiring an additional 600,127 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $119,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $82,341,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 724.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,471 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

