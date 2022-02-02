Zacks: Analysts Expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to report sales of $50.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Absolute Software posted sales of $29.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $206.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $206.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $229.20 million, with estimates ranging from $228.60 million to $229.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million.

ABST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,958,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 77.4% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 565,894 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 30.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 16.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 156,875 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.02. 7,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.0642 dividend. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.98%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

