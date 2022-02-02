Zacks: Analysts Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.10. Arko posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 173.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $8.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 26.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 165,935 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 189,929 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

