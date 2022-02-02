Zacks: Analysts Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Post $0.81 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $1.00. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.43.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.97. 286,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,413. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,666,000 after acquiring an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

