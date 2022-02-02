Zacks: Analysts Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report earnings per share of ($1.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.46). Delta Air Lines reported earnings per share of ($3.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.52. 10,199,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,459,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after acquiring an additional 927,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,537,000 after acquiring an additional 235,015 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after buying an additional 450,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,175,000 after buying an additional 438,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.