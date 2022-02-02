Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report $86.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.10 million to $87.40 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $93.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $356.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $359.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $385.20 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $391.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGBN. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,454. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.00. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $63.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

