Zacks: Analysts Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. Old National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ONB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,091,000 after buying an additional 892,781 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,063,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,834,000 after buying an additional 917,609 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,283,000 after buying an additional 612,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,031,000 after buying an additional 126,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,855,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,393,000 after buying an additional 155,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

ONB stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 59,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,881. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

