Zacks: Analysts Expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.70 Million

Brokerages expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) to report sales of $9.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.70 million to $10.81 million. Skylight Health Group posted sales of $2.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 295.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year sales of $31.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.46 million to $32.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $40.09 million, with estimates ranging from $36.52 million to $42.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLHG shares. Mackie upgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skylight Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

NASDAQ SLHG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,122. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth about $332,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

