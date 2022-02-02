Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to report sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.87.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 12,550.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 174,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

