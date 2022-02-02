Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.41). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adverum Biotechnologies.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Shares of ADVM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 541,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $14.60.

In related news, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,592 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 791,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 6,642.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 763,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 759,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,653,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 755,567 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.