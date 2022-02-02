Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.43). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 608.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CHRS. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after acquiring an additional 810,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,074,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,175,000 after buying an additional 241,760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,589,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,757,000 after buying an additional 85,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,897,000 after buying an additional 214,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

