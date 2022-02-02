Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will report $3.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.30 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $12.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYH. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

CYH stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,700. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,397,000 after buying an additional 1,735,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,059,000 after purchasing an additional 514,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Community Health Systems by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 693,184 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,952,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Community Health Systems by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,295,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 378,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

