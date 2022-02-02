Zacks: Brokerages Expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

PACW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.09. 13,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

