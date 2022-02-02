Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.70 Million

Equities analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report sales of $246.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.00 million and the lowest is $243.40 million. US Ecology posted sales of $241.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $973.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $977.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Ecology.
US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 112.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in US Ecology by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,365,000 after buying an additional 1,475,471 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in US Ecology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,122,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,133,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in US Ecology by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after buying an additional 173,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in US Ecology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after buying an additional 37,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.
ECOL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,486. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $896.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.
US Ecology Company Profile
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
Read More: What is FinTech?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.