Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.70 Million

Equities analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report sales of $246.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.00 million and the lowest is $243.40 million. US Ecology posted sales of $241.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $973.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $977.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

ECOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 112.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in US Ecology by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,365,000 after buying an additional 1,475,471 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in US Ecology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,122,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,133,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in US Ecology by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after buying an additional 173,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in US Ecology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after buying an additional 37,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

ECOL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,486. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $896.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

